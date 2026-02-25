Team of retired ISRO scientists formed to analyse PSLV failures, to submit its report before April

New Delhi:

The repeated setbacks involving the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) workhorse PSLV rocket have sparked concern among the government and the scientific community. For the first time, a team of retired ISRO scientists has been formed to analyse the PSLV failures, along with an internal team. Two of the country's top scientists, Somnath and K Raghavan, will investigate every aspect of the PSLV failures. A reliable ISRO source stated that the team will also investigate whether there are any "organisational" reasons behind these failures.

ISRO assigns tasks to Somnath and K Raghavan

To restore confidence in its trusted launch vehicle, the PSLV, ISRO has assigned a specific task to former Chairman S Somnath and former Scientific Advisor to the Prime Minister, K Vijay Raghavan.

The ISRO has formed a committee of these two scientists, which will systematically and step-by-step investigate various aspects of the PSLV failures.

Expert committee to review causes of anomaly

A statement issued by ISRO stated that a national-level expert committee has been formed to review the causes of the anomaly that occurred with the PSLV launch vehicle. In fact, this is the first time in the PSLV's nearly 32-year history that two missions have failed in a row.

Last year, on May 18, 2025, PSLV C-61 launched the C-band synthetic aperture radar satellite EOS-09, intended for the surveillance of the country's borders and mapping enemy positions. However, approximately 6 minutes and 20 seconds after launch, the PSLV deviated from its intended path. Subsequently, on January 12, 2026, PSLV C-62 also deviated from its intended path approximately 6 minutes and 20 seconds after launch, preventing the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)'s hyperspectral imaging satellite EOS N-1 (Anvesh) and 15 other satellites from being placed into Earth's orbit.

Expert committee to submit report before April

According to highly placed ISRO sources, the expert committee will submit its report to ISRO Chairman V Narayanan before April. Sources say that in addition to technical aspects, the committee will also examine whether organisational problems played a role in the PSLV failure.

The committee will also examine the manufacturing, procurement, and assembly processes of the rocket's various components. According to sources, this could have implications for other rockets as well, as there are many similarities.

Many private companies are now involved in the country's space programmme. Therefore, the investigation will not only be limited to identifying which part or component failed and who was responsible but will also examine whether a process for determining accountability exists and how it can be improved.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath has been included in the committee. Somnath has been involved in rocket systems and was also the project director of the country's heaviest rocket, GSLV Mark-3.

GSLV rocket was once nicknamed 'Naughty Boy' due to frequent failures

The GSLV rocket was once nicknamed "Naughty Boy" due to its frequent failures. Somnath was then entrusted with the responsibility, and today, GSLV is ISRO's most reliable rocket.

Somnath has been responsible for the development of all rocket stages and liquid engines. He is considered an expert in rocket systems engineering, structural design, structural dynamics, integration design and processes, mechanism design, and pyrotechnics.

He has extensive experience in these areas. When he joined ISRO in 1985, he was involved in the PSLV development project at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). After retiring from ISRO, he has once again been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing PSLV back on track. However, it is a matter of relief for ISRO that despite the failure of PSLV, there has been no major adverse impact on future launches.

The launch is bound to be delayed because the dates of the next launch will be considered only after the failure analysis. But now another failure can cause huge loss to ISRO; hence, along with the internal committee, for the first time, the external committee is also closely examining every aspect of the failure.

Also Read:

ISRO to relaunch PSLV in June after back-to-back failures, sabotage ruled out