Earth Hour 2025: When the world goes dark for a greener future and take a stand against climate change Earth Hour is more than just turning off lights—it’s a symbolic movement for a greener, more sustainable future. Started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007, where individuals and organizations participate by switching off the lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST.

Earth Hour 2025: Imagine a world without artificial lights for an hour—sounds impossible, right? But every year, millions of people across the world are turning off non-essential lights for one hour on March 22 to observe the Earth Hour. This global movement aims at raising awareness towards climate change and encouraging sustainable actions to protect the planet.

The Earth Hour: How did it start?

Earth Hour was launched by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 as a symbolic gesture to showcase the common man’s commitment towards environmental conservation. Every year, individuals and organizations participate by switching off the lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM IST to highlight the need for climate action. This year, Earth Hour 2025 coincides with UN World Water Day, which emphasizes the importance of conserving natural resources, especially water. The theme for this year is ‘The Power of Nature’, which is focusing on the role of nature in fighting climate change.

Why Earth Hour 2025 is important?

As the impacts of climate change become more visible, Earth Hour will serve as a reminder of our responsibility towards the planet. Here’s why this event is important:

1. Raising awareness about climate change:

Turning off the excessive lights may seem like a small step, but it symbolizes a commitment towards the reduction of carbon emissions and tackling global warming. It further encourages people to think about sustainable energy solutions for the future.

2. Promoting energy conservation

While Earth Hour lasts only for an hour, it sends a powerful message about the importance of saving energy. Small actions like using LED bulbs, switching off unused devices, and relying on renewable energy sources can make a big difference.

3. Supporting sustainable development:

Earth Hour encourages eco-friendly practices like using less water, adopting green technology, and making environmentally responsible choices in daily life.

How can you participate in Earth Hour 2025?

No matter where you are, you can be part of this global movement. Here’s how you can contribute:

Turn off all non-essential lights from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM on March 22. Spread the word on social media and encourage friends and family to participate. Adopt eco-friendly habits like reducing water waste, using public transport, and minimizing plastic usage. Join local Earth Hour events or take part in environmental campaigns. Raise your voice on climate issues by supporting sustainable initiatives.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 22: Unlock skins, diamonds and more