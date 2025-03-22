Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 22: Unlock skins, diamonds and more Here are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max for the day which will help you claim free in-game perks like diamonds, pets, gun skin and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX unleashed the latest redeem codes for the Indian region, which offer a chance to claim free in-game rewards like gun skins, cosmetic items, and diamonds. These exclusive codes are available for a limited time, so players should redeem them quickly before they expire.

Free Fire MAX for March 22: New redeem codes

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today:

FFPURTQPFDZ9 FFNRWTQPFDZ9 NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFNGY7PP2NWC FFKSY7PQNWHG FFNFSXTPVQZ9 FVTCQK2MFNSK FFM4X2HQWCVK FFMTYKQPFDZ9 FFSKTXVQF2NR FFRSX4CYHLLQ RDNAFV2KX2CQ FF6WN9QSFTHX FF4MTXQPFDZ9 FFBYS2MQX9KM FPUS5XQ2TNZK

Limited availability: Redeem quickly

The company releases new redeem codes every day, but they are region-specific, meaning Indian codes will not work in other countries. Also, only the first 500 players could successfully redeem each code, so players will have to act fast to claim their rewards.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes?

Follow these simple steps to claim your free rewards:

Go to the official Free Fire redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com/ Log in using your Free Fire MAX account (Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK). Find the "Redeem Code" section on the homepage. Enter the redeem code in the box and click confirm. Wait for the confirmation message, and your rewards will be sent within 24 hours to your in-game mail.

Is Free Fire MAX coming back to India?

Currently, Free Fire MAX remains banned in India, but there are strong rumours that Garena is planning a relaunch under a new name. According to leaks, the game might return as "Free Fire India", offering Indian gamers another chance to enjoy the battle royale experience legally.

