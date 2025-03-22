Watch IPL 2025 for free on Jio Hotstar with Vodafone Idea’s latest recharge plans With these new prepaid plans, Vodafone Idea customers can enjoy IPL 2025 live streaming for free on their mobile devices. Whether you need daily data or just want an OTT subscription, Vi has options to suit your needs.

With IPL 2025 kicking off, cricket fans across the country are eagerly looking forward to catching all the live action. This year, IPL matches are streaming exclusively on Jio Hotstar, and telecom companies are rolling out special recharge plans with free OTT subscriptions, to support the game enthusiasts. Joining the telecom race, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has launched three new prepaid plans which come with a free Jio Hotstar subscription.

If you love cricket and want to watch IPL matches on your mobile phone without paying extra OTT costs, these Vi recharge plans are worth considering.

Vi’s three new plans with free Jio Hotstar

Vi has introduced three recharge plans priced at Rs 239, Rs 399 and Rs 101, each offering a free Jio Hotstar subscription. Let’s take a detailed look at what these plans offer.

Rs 239 Vi Recharge Plan

The plan is valid for 28 days

It offers 2GB of high-speed data per day

It offers unlimited free calling to all networks

Users will get 300 SMS for the entire validity of 28 days

OTT Benefit will include a free Jio Hotstar subscription for IPL streaming

This plan is perfect for those who need daily data for browsing, streaming, and staying connected.

Rs 399 Vi Recharge Plan

This plan is valid for 28 days

It comes with 2GB of high-speed data per day

It offers unlimited free calling to all networks

Users will get 100 free SMS per day

It offers OTT benefit like a free Jio Hotstar subscription which will let you watch IPL for free

Bonus feature: Weekend data rollover (carry forward the unused data to weekends)

This plan is ideal for heavy data users who want added flexibility with their unused data.

Rs 101 Vi recharge plan

The plan is valid for 30 days

It comes with OTT benefit: Free Jio Hotstar subscription

Note: This plan does not include voice calling or data benefits.

This affordable plan is great for users who only need the Jio Hotstar subscription without additional telecom services.

