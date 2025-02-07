Friday, February 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan weather: Dry weather to persist for next one week, temperatures dip to 2 degrees Celsius

Rajasthan weather: Dry weather to persist for next one week, temperatures dip to 2 degrees Celsius

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Shekhawati region at 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, a weather department official said.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 07, 2025 14:43 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 14:43 IST
rajasthan weather update
Image Source : PTI Rajasthan weather update.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the prevailing dry weather will persist for the next one week in Rajasthan. A weather department official said that there is a strong possibility of an increase of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the minimum and the maximum temperatures during the next 48 years. 

At present, the temperature is normal in most parts of the state. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Shekhawati region at 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, he added.

There is no possibility of a cold wave in the coming days, the Met official said.

Fatehpur in Sikar was the coldest place in the state, with a minimum temperature of 2.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Mount Abu (4 degrees), Nagaur (4.3 degrees), Lunkaransar (4.6 degrees), Sirohi (5.3 degrees), Dausa (5.6 degrees) and (Anta 5.7 degrees). Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement