Rajasthan: Lab attendant performs ECG on patient using YouTube clip as technician goes on Diwali leave | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Lab attendant watching YouTube clip

Jodhpur: In a shocking incident, a lab attendant in Rajasthan's Jodhpur conducted an ECG scan on a patient in a state-run hospital after watching a YouTube video, due to a lack of hospital staff. The purported video of the incident, which took place in Jodhpur's state-run Satellite Hospital located in Pawta, has surfaced on social media, prompting the administration to launch an inquiry.

In the video it can be seen that the patient's family members expressed their concerns, arguing that performing the scan without proper knowledge could endanger his life. In response, the attendant explained that he had no other as there was no staff.

WATCH video here:

The helper is also heard saying that the lab technician has gone home on Diwali leave. Everything has been installed in the right place and the machine will do whatever work it needs to do, he added.

After the video surfaced, Principal BS Jodha of the attached medical college said necessary action would be taken after investigating the matter and the video.

For those unfamiliar, an ECG, or electrocardiogram, is a medical test that monitors the electrical activity of the heart. Typically, an ECG is conducted as a preliminary evaluation for potential heart attacks, and its findings are instrumental in diagnosing several serious conditions, such as heart attacks, blockages, and the necessity for heart surgery.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 50-year-old woman murdered in Jodhpur, body found chopped in six pieces

Also Read: 12 killed, over 40 injured after bus crashes in Rajasthan's Sikar, PM Modi announces ex-gratia