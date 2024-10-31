Rajasthan: 50-year-old woman murdered in Jodhpur, body found chopped in six pieces

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Deceased Anita Chaudhary

The Rajasthan Police on Wednesday (October 30) reported that they have solved the mystery of the disappearance of 50-year-old Anita Chaudhary, whose body was now found chopped into several pieces and dumped in a 10-foot-deep pit in Jodhpur's Gangana village. According to available information, the woman had been missing for three days before her body was discovered inside the home of a close friend.

Details of the case:

The police began searching for the victim after her family filed a missing person complaint. They reported that Chaudhary had not returned home from her beauty parlour, which she had closed around 2:30 pm on the day of her disappearance.

The police said, based on all the available inputs, a probe has been launched which uncovers that the victim got into a taxi on the day she disappeared. "The taxi driver was immediately called for questioning. He stated that he had dropped the woman near a house in the Gangana area, which belonged to a man named Gulamuddin, who runs a sewing shop near Chaudhary's beauty parlour." However, when the police arrived at his home, Gulamuddin was not there.

Body found in pieces using grinder

When questioned further, Gulamuddin's relatives revealed that the woman had been murdered and her body hidden in a 10-foot-deep pit in front of the house. Officials reported that the woman was killed in a horrific manner, with her throat, both hands, and both legs cut. "The precision of the cuts suggests that her body was dismembered using a grinder," an official stated, adding that Gulamuddin's wife has been taken into custody.

The victim considered accused as her brother

The deceased’s son stated that, after gaining her trust, Gulamuddin and his family members might have called her to their home and killed her. He added that his family has had a relationship with Gulamuddin for several decades, and his mother considered him as her brother. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

(With inputs from Chandrashekhar Vyas)