12 killed, over 40 injured after bus crashes in Rajasthan's Sikar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the accident site

Sikar bus accident: At least 12 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured after a bus collided with a culvert in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, said police. The bus was coming from Salasar and collided head-on with a culvert after reaching Laxmangarh in Sikar district.

The condition of many passengers is serious. The injured have been brought to a nearby hospital in Laxmangarh.

Police said that the incident took place in Laxmangarh at around 2 pm when a private bus coming from Salasar lost control and collided with a culvert. District Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that 12 people died in the accident and a large number of passengers were injured, who were admitted to hospitals in Laxmangarh and Sikar.

12 people killed so far

Mahendra Khichad, Superintendent of SK Hospital said that seven deaths have occurred in Laxmangarh. "A total of 37 patients arrived at S.K. Hospital, with two were bought dead and three passed away during treatment. Seven patients have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment, while treatment for approximately 22 to 23 others is ongoing."

"So far, 12 people have been confirmed dead," he added.

Rajasthan CM expresses condolences

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed grief over the accident and directed concerned officials to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured. "The loss of life in the bus accident in Sikar's Laxmangarh area is extremely sad and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families of the deceased. The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls in his feet and grant speedy recovery to the injured," CM said in an X post.

According to the police, no definite cause for the accident has been determined yet, though an investigation is ongoing. Eyewitnesses near the culvert told police during questioning that the bus suddenly began to swerve before hitting the culvert wall, severely damaging its front section. Following the crash, passengers inside the bus began to scream and shout. Bystanders quickly alerted the police, who initiated rescue operations at the scene.

Also Read: Jharkhand elections: Three Maoist cadres with plans to disturb voting arrested

Also Read: Why did PM Modi apologise to all elderly people of Delhi and Bengal? | WATCH