Why did PM Modi apologise to all elderly people of Delhi and Bengal? | WATCH

Ayushman Bharat scheme: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday hit out at Delhi and West Bengal governments for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme out of 'political interests' and apologised to all the elderly people above 70 years of age in these two states as they cannot avail free treatment under the expanded programme.

On the occasion of 9th Ayurveda Day, PM Modi extended his government's flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above.

PM Modi apologise to all elderly people

Addressing the inauguration of various health projects at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital, the Prime Minister said, "I apologise to all the elderly aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I would get to know about your pains and sufferings but I won't be able to help you," Modi said.

"The reason is that the governments in Delhi and West Bengal are not joining the scheme due to their political interests," he stated, adding the tendency to be oppressive against the sick people of one's own state for political interests does not align with the idea of humanity.

People aged above 70 will get free treatment in hospitals and they will be given 'the Ayushman Vaya Vandana' card, Modi said. "I am able to serve the people of the country but the walls of the political profession are preventing me from serving the elderly people of Delhi and West Bengal," he said.

PM Modi highlights goal of scheme

Modi who launched development projects worth over Rs 12,850 crore on the occasion of the ninth Ayurveda Day and the birth anniversary of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine, said that during this year's general elections, he had promised that people of 70 years and above would be brought under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

"During the elections, I had guaranteed that in the third term, all the elderly above 70 years of age would be brought under the 'Ayushman Yojana'. Today, on the day of Dhanvantari Jayanti, this guarantee is being fulfilled. Now every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital. Such elderly people will be given Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. This scheme will prove to be a milestone. If the elderly in the house has Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, then the expenses of the family will also be reduced, their worries will also be reduced," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

