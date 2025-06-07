Rajasthan govt to send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimage by AC trains under new scheme Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' under the scheme from Durgapura railway station.

Jaipur:

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Friday that the state government will send 50,000 senior citizens on pilgrimage by AC trains this year. The initiative was taken under the ‘Senior Citizen Pilgrimage Scheme 2025-26’ scheme.

Sharma flagged off the first AC 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' under the scheme from Durgapura railway station. According to an official statement, this inaugural train will take senior citizens to the pilgrimage sites of Rameswaram and Madurai.

Pilgrimage to 13 destinations across India

"Today, at the Durgapura Railway Station, Jaipur, addressing the inaugural programme organized for the first ever air-conditioned 'Rajasthan Vahini Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train' for the senior citizens of the state for pilgrimage to Rameswaram Dham and Madurai, he flagged off the train. On this occasion, while receiving the blessings of the senior citizens, he extended his heartfelt best wishes to all the devotees for a safe, pleasant and auspicious journey," CM Sharma said.

Speaking at the launch event, the Chief Minister said that, for the first time, 50,000 senior citizens will be sent to 13 different pilgrimage sites across the country via AC trains. He added that the government is consistently working to improve the lives of the elderly in Rajasthan.

Sharma also highlighted that around 6,000 devotees had already been taken to visit Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal by plane under the state’s pilgrimage initiative.

Calling the elderly an “important pillar of society,” the Chief Minister said, “Their experiences and ideals pave the way for us to move forward on the right path in life.”

Tribute to PM Modi’s cultural push

Sharma also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revitalizing India’s spiritual and cultural heritage since 2014. “His leadership is giving a new energy to the Sanatan culture in the country,” he said.