Rajasthan horror: 5-year-old girl raped inside mosque in Alwar, cleric arrested

Rajasthan horror: A cleric was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl in a mosque in Rajasthan's Alwar district, said police. When the girl was playing outside her residence, the accused, 22-year-old Asjad, who is a maulvi at the mosque, reportedly took her into the mosque and raped her.

According to the police, the matter came to light when her mother went inside the mosque, which was just opposite their house, in search of the girl.

SHO Rajgarh Ramjilal Meena said that the culprit has been taken into custody and is being questioned.

Drunk man rapes 52-year-old mother

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in an inebriated state in Bundi district, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred on August 30, when the accused was returning home at a village with his 52-year-old mother, they added.

Police arrested the accused, who during initial interrogation confessed his crime. He was produced before a court and was sent to jail. According to the police, the victim with her son had gone to her brother's house. When both were walking back, he raped his mother at an isolated place. "We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarunkant Somani said.

(With PTI inputs)

