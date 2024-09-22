Rajasthan: Man stripped, thrashed, forced to drink 'urine' in Barmer, 2 held

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Rajasthan horror: Two people were arrested after a video went viral on social media showing them allegedly beating a man, stripping him naked, and forcing him to drink urine in Rajasthan's Barmer, said police. Police said they took action after the video surfaced on Saturday.

A disturbing video of a young man being brutally beaten and forced to drink urine has gone viral on social media. In the footage, a group of individuals is seen stripping the victim half-naked, assaulting him, and then forcing him to drink urine from a bottle. The video is reportedly from Bamnor village, located under Dhanau police station in the Chohtan area of Barmer district.

What did police say?

Barmer Additional Superintendent of Police Jasram Bose provided an update on the case, stating that the accused were taken into custody after the video surfaced. The initial investigation revealed that the man had entered someone's house at night. Those present in the house in the Dhanau area caught him and took him to a farm, where they thrashed him, he said.

Following the circulation of the video showing the brutal assault, there is significant outrage among the local residents. The police have assured swift action against the accused and have urged the public to remain calm and maintain peace while the investigation progresses.

Victim's statement

In connection with the incident, the victim, Junjaram, son of Peeraram Jat from Meetha Bera Bamnor, lodged a complaint at Dhanau police station. He reported that on September 16, while he was walking on the road, his cousins Bhagwanaram, Tejaram, and Genaram stopped him, brutally assaulted him, and forced him to drink urine after stripping him half-naked.

The Dhanau police have registered a case based on Junjaram's complaint and have taken the accused into custody. The Additional SP said that it was not confirmed whether urine was in bottle. Police said the matter is being investigated further.

(Report by Kanhaiyalal Dalhora)

