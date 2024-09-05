Shameful act in Rajasthan: Drunk man rapes 52-year-old mother in Bundi district

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shameful! 28-year-old drunk man rapes mother in Rajasthan's Bundi.

Rajasthan crime news: A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his mother in an inebriated state in Bundi district, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday (August 30), when the accused was returning home at a village with his 52-year-old mother, they added.

Police arrested the accused, who during initial interrogation confessed his crime. He was produced before a court and was sent to jail. According to the police, the victim with her son had gone to her brother's house. When both were walking back, he raped his mother at an isolated place.

"We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway. The accused was produced before a court which sent him to judicial custody," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tarunkant Somani said.

More details are awaited in this regard.

