Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Independent candidate slaps Rajasthan official amid polling tensions | VIDEO

Independent candidate slaps Rajasthan official amid polling tensions | VIDEO

In Rajasthan’s Deoli-Uniara constituency, independent candidate Naresh Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary amid polling, accusing him of electoral interference. This incident highlights rising tensions in Rajasthan’s by-elections, where additional security measures have been implemented.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Deoli Updated on: November 13, 2024 16:23 IST
Rajasthan Independent candidate
Image Source : INDIA TV Independent candidate slaps Rajasthan official amid polling tensions.

Independent candidate Naresh Meena is seen slapping Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary at the polling booth in the Deoli-Uniara constituency of Rajasthan. Meena, who was recently suspended by Congress, alleged that the SDM was influencing the polls and alleged electoral malpractice.

Tensions escalate in Rajasthan by-election

In a shocking incident at Samravata polling station, independent candidate Naresh Meena was seen slapping SDM Amit Chaudhary, who was supervising the polling process. Police promptly restrained Meena. The controversy came after Meena was suspended from Congress for opposing the party’s elected member and choosing to contest as an independent.

Allegations of electoral misconduct

Meena accused SDM of electoral manipulation. He urged voters to “hit back with votes”, suggesting they may try to sway the outcome in another high-stakes election.

Rajasthan Assembly by-elections underway

Polling began in seven districts across Rajasthan, including Deoli and Uniara, and more security measures have been put in place. Seventy-nine candidates are contesting seats falling vacant due to the deaths of MLAs or Lok Sabha victories, and the results are expected on November 23.

Also read | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s bag checked by EC in Palghar amid bag-check controversy | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Rajasthan News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement