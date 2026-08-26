Delhi tourist stays for 10 days at Udaipur five-star hotel, leaves without paying Rs 5.74 lakh bill

Udaipur:

A Delhi-based tourist allegedly left a five-star hotel in Udaipur without paying a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh after staying there with his wife and two children, India Today reported on Wednesday. The Oberoi Udaivilas has filed a police complaint over the alleged non-payment, following which police registered a case and began an investigation.

The case concerns Anurag Yadav, who travelled to Udaipur with his wife and two children. According to the report, the family stayed at the hotel for 10 days, with the booking allegedly made through a travel agency before their arrival.

Family stays at Udaipur hotel for 10 days

According to the police complaint, a travel agency made the booking for Yadav through email on August 12. Yadav and his family subsequently stayed at The Oberoi Udaivilas from August 14 to August 23.

During their stay, the family allegedly availed themselves of various services at the property, including lunch and dinner. The accommodation and additional services eventually resulted in a bill of Rs 5.74 lakh, according to the complaint.

The issue reportedly came to light when the family checked out of the hotel on August 24. They were presented with a bill covering their 10-day stay and the other services they had used at the property.

However, Yadav allegedly refused to make the payment.

Tourist says travel agency would pay bill

According to the complaint, Yadav claimed that the travel agency which had made the booking would settle the Rs 5.74 lakh bill on his behalf.

The travel agency, however, allegedly disputed the claim. When contacted, it denied having any such arrangement with Yadav, according to the complaint filed by Ravindra Singh, the liaisoning manager at The Oberoi Udaivilas.

With the payment still unresolved, the hotel approached the police and filed a complaint. Police subsequently registered a case and began investigating the matter.

Police investigate alleged fraud

Police said Yadav works for a private company in Delhi. They also indicated that the circumstances surrounding the unpaid hotel bill were being examined as part of the investigation.

Police said the incident prima facie appears to be a case of fraud involving the tourist and the travel agency.

The allegation remains subject to the ongoing police investigation, with authorities continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the booking, the hotel stay and the disputed Rs 5.74 lakh payment.

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