Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s bag checked by EC in Palghar amid bag-check controversy | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s bag was checked by EC in Palghar amid a bag-check controversy.

Amid controversy over the recent bag check of Uddhav Thackeray, EC officials conducted a similar inspection of CM Eknath Shinde’s bag during his visit to Palghar. The move has led to heightened scrutiny over EC protocols and impartiality.

Maharashtra Mahayuthi Alliance leaders including CM Shinde on Wednesday shared a video of election officials checking their bags in response to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s criticism of the Election Commission. NCP leader Ajit Pawar posted a video on X saying, “Today, on my way to campaign, the Election Commission conducted a routine check of my bags and helicopter. I fully cooperated, as such measures ensure free and fair elections. Let us respect the law to uphold democratic integrity.”

Shiv Sena shared a picture of Shinde's bag being checked by election officials at the Palghar relief centre. BJP ally Ramdas Athavale's party also posted a video being frisked in Pune. Earlier, the BJP released a video of Devendra Fadnavis being surveilled at the airport, saying it was a standard election protocol.

The checks drew attention after Thackeray criticised the Election Commission and questioned whether similar probes were being used against senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Election Commission sources clarified that such scrutiny is a formal business process and applies to leaders of all parties. It had been noted that helicopters carrying BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah were also inspected during the previous elections.

Election officials confirmed that the enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct these checks accurately to ensure the integrity of the election process.

Also read | Independent candidate slaps Rajasthan official amid polling tensions | VIDEO