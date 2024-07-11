Rajasthan: ED held retd professor in REET 2021 paper leak case

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

A retired professor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing money laundering investigation into the alleged 2021 question paper leak of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET). The ED on Thursday said a retired professor - Dr Pradeep Parasher - was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The probe agency, in a statement, said a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jaipur sent Parasher, a retired assistant professor to ED custody for three days.

He was appointed the district coordinator of the local committee by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) to conduct REET, 2021, which was scheduled to be held at various places in the state on September 26, 2021.

ED further said, "The professor appointed an assistant, Ram Kripal Meena, without any valid order. Meena was given "unauthorised access" to the strong room of Siksha Sankul, Jaipur, wherein the question paper of REET, 2021 was stored."

Meena "in connivance with" Parashar "stole" the question paper on September 26 night "in a well-planned manner" and circulated the stolen question paper to other accused persons and acquired huge money in return, it said.

Meena was arrested by the ED earlier and a chargesheet has also been filed against him. The money laundering case of ED stems from a Rajasthan Police FIR and chargesheets.

