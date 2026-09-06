Bigg Boss Telugu 10 Contestants Full List: Meet the 16 possible participants of Nagarjuna's reality show

Bigg Boss Telugu 10 will be launched today, September 6. This time, the show is coming with the concept of Dashavataram. Nagarjuna will return as the host for this season. However, the question of who will participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 10 has been a talking point, with several names being speculated ahead of the launch.

The final list of contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house has now been revealed. The makers started shooting for the launch episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 on September 5. With this, the 16 contestants who have entered the house have been revealed.

Let's find out who the commoners and celebrities are, in the order in which they entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10, from farmer’s daughter Jhansi to serial hero Mukesh Gowda, who was selected through Bigg Boss Agni Pariksam 2.

Serial heroine as the first contestant

Debjani Modak is the first contestant to enter Bigg Boss Telugu 10. The actress, who gained popularity through several serials, including Janmalabandham, entered Bigg Boss 10 as the first contestant. The second contestant is Adith Easwaran. There is an actor named Adith Easwaran, who is also known as Trigun. He recently entertained audiences with the film Mr. Work From Home. It is being reported that the contestant is Adith Easwaran. However, whether he is the same actor who is known as Trigun remains to be seen.

Jhansi as the first commoner contestant

Jhansi, a farmer’s daughter, has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10 as the third contestant. She is a commoner contestant who won tasks in Agni Pariksam 2 and secured a direct entry into the Bigg Boss house. Another commoner, Aman, has entered as the fourth contestant. It is reported that host Nagarjuna said Aman was selected after receiving the highest number of votes from the audience.

Auto Ram Prasad, who made audiences laugh with his comedy on Jabardasth, has entered Bigg Boss Telugu 10 as the fifth contestant. Rohit has entered as the sixth contestant, while another serial actress, Chaitra Rai, has entered as the seventh contestant. Chaitra Rai became popular as the lead actress in the serial Attarintlo Akkachellellu.

Temper Vamsi and Jabardast Naresh

Tollywood villain Temper Vamsi has entered the house as the eighth contestant. He has gained popularity for playing villainous roles in several films. Another comedian, Naresh, has entered as the ninth contestant.

Anchor Varshini Soundararajan entered the house as the 10th contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 10. Commoner Charan was selected as the 11th contestant after receiving the highest number of votes. Adhan Talks anchor Sudheer Reddy entered as the 12th contestant.

Commoners selected by Navdeep and Sreemukhi

As a judge on Agni Pariksam 2, Navdeep gave another commoner, Shalini, a chance to enter the Bigg Boss house as the 13th contestant. Actor Krishnadudu entered as the 14th contestant. He is known for his role in the film Village Vinayakudu and for playing a senior character in Happy Days.

As the 15th contestant, serial hero Mukesh Gowda entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. It is reported that Shrashti, a commoner, was selected as the 16th contestant by Agni Pariksam 2 host Sreemukhi. So far, 16 contestants have entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 10 house. However, it is reported that Ramakrishna and Apoorva, who gave good performances in Agni Pariksam 2, could enter the show as wild-card contestants.

Where to watch

Nagarjuna is returning as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 10 along with Tamil version, continuing his long-running association with the reality show. The actor has hosted the Telugu edition since its third season and is back to guide the contestants through the latest season. Bigg Boss Telugu 10 premieres on September 6 at 7 pm. Viewers can watch the show on Star Maa, while the episodes will also stream on JioHotstar.

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