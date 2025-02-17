Rajasthan: Call girl strangled, burnt, pimp arrested in shocking Udaipur murder case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The victim was working as a call girl, while the accused was her handler.

The horrifying end of a love story between a call girl and her pimp has come to light in Udaipur. Recently, the half-burnt body of a woman was discovered at the cremation ground in the Madar area. Following an intensive investigation, the Badgaon police station achieved a breakthrough by arresting the prime suspect in the murder case. The deceased was later identified as Aarti, a resident of Delhi.

To solve the case, the police examined over 200 CCTV cameras and tracked over 100 mobile numbers before finally identifying the accused.

How crime was committed

According to the police, the victim was working as a call girl, while the accused was her handler. They were living together in a live-in relationship. During interrogation, it was revealed that Aarti had been making various demands from the accused, Vinod, which frustrated him. Unable to cope with her demands, Vinod strangled Aarti in their residence. To erase evidence, he loaded her body into a vehicle, transported it to the cremation ground, poured petrol over the corpse, and set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

Extensive investigation led to arrest

The police left no stone unturned in their investigation. They scrutinized over 200 CCTV camera recordings and analyzed over 100 mobile numbers. Their meticulous search led them to a suspicious Creta car. Tracing the car’s registration details, they ultimately tracked down and arrested the accused, identified as Vinod Tank.

SP’s statement

SP Udaipur, Yogesh Goyal, stated that the victim was originally from Delhi but had been residing in Udaipur for the past year with the accused, Vinod Tank. Both Aarti and Vinod were involved in the escort service business. The victim's family has been informed, and her body will undergo a post-mortem once they arrive. Meanwhile, the accused is in custody, and further interrogation is ongoing.

(Inputs from Bhagwan Prajapat)