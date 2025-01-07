Rajasthan: 14 arrested for cheating in seeds corporation trainee recruitment exam

Follow us on Image Source : X 14 arrested in Jaipur

14 people were arrested for their alleged involvement in cheating during the National Seeds Corporation Limited Agri Trainee Recruitment examination in Jaipur. NSLC conducted the recruitment exam on Sunday. Police have seized admit cards, signed blank cheques, laptops and many electronic devices from these people.

Members of a solving gang

As per the Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph, the arrested 14 people are a member of gang which was also involved in cheating during the Railways, Assistant Sub Inspector of Police promotion examination.

The police raided Vedic College in Mansarovar, Kukas KIT Infra, Heritage Vayuna School in Khatipura, JNM Nursing College Kalwad Road, Lawrence School and Tagore Bharti School in Mansarovar, and a computer lab in SJM College in Shastri Nagar, upon receiving information about cheating.

14 people arrested

Sandeep Kumar, Balbar Meghwal, Kashmir Jhajhadia, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit Singh, Zorawar Singh, Manish Kumar, Khushiram, Naveen Saran, Ankit Kumar, Praveen Yadav, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Tinku Chaudhary alias Guruji, Rupam Pachar were arrested in the raid.

During the raid, four suspicious CPUs, one DVR, two laptops, among others were seized.

NSCL Trainee Recruitment 2024

The National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) conducted the Computer-Based Test (CBT) on January 5 for the Trainee Recruitment 2024. A total of 186 vacancies have been announced across various disciplines for positions in the Corporate Office, Regional Offices, Area Offices, and Farms across country.

As per the NSCL Trainee selection process, candidates are required to clear CBT, interview, skill test and document verification rounds to be finally selected for the post. However, the Skill Test is applicable to specific roles like Trainee (Stenographer) and Trainee (HR).

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) was a 90-minute exam that included 100 questions. The test is divided into two parts: Part I, which includes 70 questions on subject knowledge related to the respective discipline, and Part II, which covers 30 questions on aptitude, reasoning, general knowledge, current affairs, computers, and English. Those who clear the CBT stage will be shortlisted for the interview round.

(With inputs from PTI)