'New India never backs down': PM Modi unveils various projects, inaugurates new Jodhpur airport terminal

Balotra:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that no challenge is too big for "New India", asserting that the country remains committed to its goals even in difficult times. Addressing a public gathering in Balotra, Rajasthan, PM Modi said, "No matter how big or unexpected the challenge is, New India neither steps back from its resolve nor slows down its pace. India gets the job done."

Highlighting his government's approach to development, the Prime Minister said the BJP-led governments ensure that projects are completed instead of remaining on paper.

"Today is proof that BJP governments do not stop after laying foundation stones. We work day and night to complete projects," PM Modi said. Referring to a recent incident at the refinery site, he praised those involved in completing the work despite unforeseen challenges, calling it an example of dedication and hard work.

Projects worth Rs 1.06 lakh crore unveiled

During his visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 1.06 lakh crore across sectors including petrochemicals, railways, roads, urban transport, renewable energy and power transmission.

He also dedicated the Greenfield Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Balotra to the nation and flagged off the refinery's first production tankers. The project has been developed as a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Rajasthan government.

Appointment letters handed to 54,000 youth

As part of the programme, Modi handed over appointment letters to around 54,000 newly recruited candidates across different departments of the Rajasthan government. The move, he said, reflects the government's focus on creating employment opportunities and strengthening public services.

New Jodhpur airport terminal inaugurated

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport and launched the modified UDAN scheme. He said the modern terminal will improve connectivity across the Marwar region and give a boost to tourism, trade and employment.

Speaking about the global energy situation, PM Modi said India successfully navigated one of the biggest energy crises of the 21st century through timely decisions and effective planning. He said the country managed the challenge by making balanced use of its resources, adopting the right strategy and leveraging its diplomatic outreach, helping India emerge stronger despite global uncertainties.

Also Read: India and Japan eye 10 trillion yen investment, deepen strategic partnership: PM Modi