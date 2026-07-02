India, Japan aim 10 trillion yen investment in next 10 years, strengthen strategic ties: PM Modi

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi and said over 120 business agreements will bring $10 billion Japanese investment to India. He said the goal is to attract 10 trillion Yen in investment from Japan to India and to double the number of Japanese companies operating in India over the next decade.

India-Japan investment partnership is steadily strengthening: PM Modi

While addressing the media with Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, PM Modi said, "The India-Japan investment partnership is steadily strengthening. Over the past year, around 120 new business agreements have been concluded, which will bring over 10 billion dollars in Japanese investment to India. Today’s agreement between the Financial Services Agencies will further facilitate the flow of capital and investment. Our goal is clear: to attract 10 trillion Yen in investment from Japan to India and to double the number of Japanese companies operating in India over the next decade. Continuous reforms in India have improved the ease of doing business, an opportunity that Japanese companies can also leverage..."

India, Japan start new chapter in Special Strategic and Global Partnership

PM Modi further said, "With Prime Minister Takaichi’s visit, we are beginning a new chapter in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Today, both India and Japan are among the world’s largest economies. A free, prosperous, and rules-based Indo-Pacific is our shared priority. As the region’s largest democratic and market economies, we have taken several important initiatives today. Together, these efforts will pave the way for peace, stability, and progress across the region. Prime Minister Takaichi and I believe that technology partnership will become the strongest pillar of our cooperation. To realise this vision, today we have also issued a joint statement in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

PM Modi said India and Japan have also launched a key initiative on energy resilience to tackle situations like oil shocks. “Furthermore, our cooperation in batteries, green hydrogen, and nuclear energy will make a significant contribution to the global clean energy future. India and Japan view economic security as shared security and energy transition as a shared opportunity; we are committed to advancing this agenda together. Today we have also established the India-Japan Next-Generation Mobility Partnership Framework,” he said.

PM Modi also added that in today’s era of uncertainty, both India and Japan fully understand the importance of economic and energy security. “To this end, we have today prepared a joint roadmap for economic security. Through this, we will strengthen supply chain resilience in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, quantum technology, and advanced materials. We have also taken several significant decisions regarding energy security. The India-Japan Biogas Initiative will assist us in establishing 1000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants across India. This will further strengthen our 'GobarDhan' initiative and provide a new boost to sustainability, prosperity, and rural livelihoods in India's villages,” he said.

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