Jaisalmer dead cow carcass row: Contractor suspended after over 300 carcasses found at dumping yard

New Delhi:

A shocking discovery at a municipal dumping yard in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer has triggered public outrage after more than 300 rotting cow carcasses were found lying in the open near the city. The incident came to light after videos from the site went viral on social media, prompting immediate action from the administration and raising serious questions about cattle management and disposal systems in the district.

Carcasses found dumped in open area

The carcasses were found at the Municipal Council’s dumping yard on Ramgarh Road, located around 7 kilometres from the Jaisalmer district headquarters. According to officials, the dead animals had been brought to the site over several days but were not properly buried or disposed of by the contractor responsible for the work.

The foul smell and disturbing visuals from the site triggered anger among local residents and cow protection groups, many of whom accused authorities of negligence.

Municipal Council begins cleanup operation

Following the uproar, the Municipal Council began the process of burying and clearing the carcasses from the dumping site using JCB machines. Municipal Council Commissioner Lajpal Singh Sodha said the contractor responsible for collecting and disposing of dead animals had failed to carry out the work properly.

“We assign contractors for the collection and disposal of dead animals. For several days, the carcasses were taken to the dumping yard, but they were not disposed of. As a result, many carcasses accumulated at the dumping yard,” he said.

The commissioner added that a notice had been issued to the contractor and that the contract would be suspended as part of the action taken in the matter. The Municipal Council also issued a show-cause notice to the authorised contractor, accusing him of dumping dead animals in open areas instead of the designated pit meant for disposal.

According to officials, the exposed carcasses created a serious environmental and health concern in the surrounding area. The notice warned that if such negligence continued, the contract could be cancelled and the contractor’s security deposit forfeited.

District Administration seeks report

Taking serious note of the incident, Jaisalmer District Collector Anupama Jorwal sought a factual report from officials regarding the matter. The administration stepped in after public anger intensified online and among local residents. Officials said the dumping yard was cleared after directions from the district administration and Municipal Council.

The incident has once again sparked debate over the condition of stray cattle and the state of cow shelters in Rajasthan. Locals and cow lovers questioned how hundreds of cows were allowed to rot in a dumping yard despite repeated political claims about cow protection.

Cow lover Hukam Dan, reacting to the visuals, described the scene as deeply disturbing and shameful. He said the condition of the animals reflected serious gaps in cattle care and management on the ground.