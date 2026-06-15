Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during Jaipur protest | VIDEO

Jaipur:

A protest led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke in Jaipur took a dramatic turn after he was allegedly slapped by a man in the middle of a gathering, triggering chaos and a physical confrontation that was captured on camera and widely shared on social media. Videos circulating online appear to show Dipke being confronted by an agitated individual before being slapped during the protest. Moments later, members of the crowd allegedly turned on the man, leading to a scuffle as tensions escalated at the venue.

According to videos that have surfaced online, the situation quickly spiralled after the alleged slap. The footage appears to show several people surrounding and attacking the man accused of hitting Dipke.

Watch the video here

In the middle of the commotion, Dipke can be seen attempting to calm the crowd and urging people not to assault the individual. Despite his intervention, the crowd appeared unwilling to back down immediately, resulting in chaotic scenes at the protest site.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Why is CJP protesting?

The demonstration was organised as part of CJP's campaign demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in major examinations, including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC.

The organisation has described its campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement aimed at highlighting concerns raised by students and job aspirants regarding examination processes and recruitment systems.

The protest has gained traction on social media in recent weeks, drawing attention from students and activists across the country. Dipke arrived in Jaipur late Sunday to oversee preparations for the protest. While local authorities initially declined permission for the demonstration, conditional approval was later granted.

The administration allowed the event with restrictions, including a cap on the number of participants. Officials stated that no more than 800 people would be permitted at the venue at any given time. Police also made extensive security arrangements and warned that action could be taken if the gathering exceeded the approved limit or if law and order was disrupted.

The campaign has also received support from activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has publicly backed the movement and said he would launch a six-week fast if Dipke were to be arrested. Earlier, CJP had announced on social media that Delhi Police had granted permission for a separate protest at Jantar Mantar, describing the campaign as part of a broader effort to press for accountability in the education sector.