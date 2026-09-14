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Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes lead with 9 wins, Congress gets 6

Written By: India TV News Desk
Updated:

Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election begins. The election covers 80 wards, with the BJP and Congress competing for control of the civic body.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE
Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : India tv
Ajmer:

The counting of votes for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election begins at 8 am on Monday (September 14), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress set for a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration. The results will determine the composition of Ajmer's 80-ward municipal corporation and set the stage for the election of the mayor.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards in the 2026 civic polls. The election outcome will be closely watched as the BJP and Congress seek to strengthen their position in the historic city. The results will determine the political balance in the civic body and the councillors who will form the new municipal corporation.

In the previous Ajmer Nagar Nigam election in 2021, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 48 of the 80 wards. The Congress secured 18 seats, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one ward. Independents bagged 13 seats.

With Ajmer retaining its 80-ward structure, the 2026 results will indicate whether the BJP can maintain its earlier dominance or whether Congress can make significant gains in the civic body. The performance of independents and smaller parties could also have a bearing on the final political arithmetic.

The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents on September 22.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results

Live updates :Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:57 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    17 of 80 wards declared, BJP leads with 9 wins

    Results have been declared for 17 of the 80 wards in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election. The BJP has won 9 wards, while the Congress has secured 6 wards and Independent candidates have won 2 wards so far. Counting remains underway for the remaining wards.

  • 9:56 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP's Vivek Singh Rawat wins Ajmer Ward 7

    BJP candidate Vivek Singh Rawat has won Ward 7 of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. The ward was reserved for the General category. This is another ward-wise result emerging as counting continues across Ajmer's 80 wards.

  • 9:31 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Congress' Preeti Mahur wins Ajmer Ward 54

    Congress candidate Preeti Mahur has won Ward 54 of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. The ward was reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) Woman category. This is another ward-wise result emerging as counting continues across Ajmer's 80 wards.

  • 9:30 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Independent candidate Kailash Chand Komal wins Ajmer ward

    Independent candidate Kailash Chand Komal has won the Ajmer Municipal Corporation ward reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category. The result is another ward-wise update emerging as counting continues across Ajmer's 80 wards.

  • 9:29 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP's Monika wins Ajmer Ward

    BJP candidate Monika has won the Ajmer Municipal Corporation ward reserved for the OBC (Woman) category. The result is another ward-wise update emerging as counting continues across the civic body's 80 wards.

  • 9:19 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Congress wins Ajmer Municipal Corporation Ward 59

    Congress candidate Babita has won Ward 59 of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation. The ward was reserved for the General (Woman) category, according to the result update.

  • 9:16 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Ajmer had 413 polling centres

    A total of 413 polling centres were set up across Ajmer's 80 wards for the 2026 Municipal Corporation election. Voting was held on September 11, while counting of votes is underway today. 

  • 9:06 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Ajmer records 65.48% voter turnout in civic polls

    Ajmer recorded 65.48 per cent voter turnout in the 2026 Municipal Corporation election, with voting held across all 80 wards on September 11. As counting continues today, attention is now on the ward-wise results and which party emerges with the strongest position in the civic body.

  • 8:41 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Ajmer mayor's post reserved for General (Woman) category

    The mayor's post in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation has been reserved for the General (Woman) category. The mayor will be elected by the newly elected councillors, rather than directly by the public. The picture will become clear after the complete counting of votes and the formation of the new civic body.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Ajmer Nagar Nigam result counting underway

    Counting of votes for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election is underway on Monday, September 14. The results for all 80 wards will determine the composition of the new civic body, with the BJP and Congress competing for control of the corporation.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Voting begins for Ajmer Municipal Corporation election

    Voting for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election has begun across all 80 wards. Voters are casting their ballots to elect councillors who will form the new civic body. The election outcome will decide the political balance in Ajmer, with the BJP and Congress in the key contest.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP dominated 2021 Ajmer civic polls

    In the 2021 Ajmer Nagar Nigam election, the BJP emerged as the largest party by winning 48 of the 80 wards. Congress secured 18 seats, while the RLP won one ward and independents bagged 13 seats. The 2026 results will indicate whether the BJP can maintain its earlier dominance.

  • 7:29 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    BJP, Congress in contest for Ajmer civic body

    The BJP and Congress are competing for control of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation in the 2026 urban local body elections. The results will determine the political balance in the city's 80-ward civic body.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Sep 14, 2026
    Posted by Shivani Dixit

    Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election will begin at 8 am today, September 14. The civic body has 80 wards, and the results will determine the composition of the new municipal corporation.

     

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