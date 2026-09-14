Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: BJP takes lead with 9 wins, Congress gets 6

Ajmer:

The counting of votes for the Ajmer Municipal Corporation election begins at 8 am on Monday (September 14), with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress set for a keen contest for control of the city's civic administration. The results will determine the composition of Ajmer's 80-ward municipal corporation and set the stage for the election of the mayor.

Polling for Rajasthan's urban local body elections was conducted in two phases on September 9 and September 11, with votes for all 309 urban local bodies scheduled to be counted on September 14. The statewide elections cover 10,245 wards across 10 Municipal Corporations, 47 Municipal Councils and 252 Municipalities, with around 1.44 crore eligible voters.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards in the 2026 civic polls. The election outcome will be closely watched as the BJP and Congress seek to strengthen their position in the historic city. The results will determine the political balance in the civic body and the councillors who will form the new municipal corporation.

In the previous Ajmer Nagar Nigam election in 2021, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 48 of the 80 wards. The Congress secured 18 seats, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won one ward. Independents bagged 13 seats.

With Ajmer retaining its 80-ward structure, the 2026 results will indicate whether the BJP can maintain its earlier dominance or whether Congress can make significant gains in the civic body. The performance of independents and smaller parties could also have a bearing on the final political arithmetic.

The election of mayors and chairpersons for Rajasthan's urban local bodies will be held on September 21, followed by elections for deputy mayors, deputy chairpersons and vice-presidents on September 22.

Stay tuned to www.indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Kota Municipal Corporation Election Results