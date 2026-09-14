Confident to secure even larger majority in upcoming panchayat elections: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma

Jaipur:

After BJP's landslide victory in the Rajasthan Municipal Election, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said that the party is confident of securing even larger majority in the upcoming panchayat elections. "Today, I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Rajasthan for the historic and magnificent victory achieved by the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state’s municipal body elections. I also thank all the party workers who dedicated their time and effort to secure this victory. I dedicate this triumph to them and to the people of Rajasthan, and offer them my congratulations and best wishes," CM said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Hailing the people of Rajasthan for the sweeping triumph in the civic polls, CM said, "the people of Rajasthan have endorsed the historic work accomplished in the state over the past two and a half years under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have embraced the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ and a ‘Viksit Rajasthan’. The youth of Rajasthan have once again placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The youth across the country are working to advance his vision and stand firmly with him."

"Over the past two and a half years, we have fulfilled 78% of the pledges we made to the public. The people also have faith in the ‘Urban Development Manifesto’ we presented for local bodies, which focuses on public welfare, development and the upliftment of the poor," he said.

Regarding the ‘One State, One Election’ pledge, he said, "during the Congress tenure, local body elections and panchayat elections were held continuously over two years. The public has accepted the concept of ‘One State, One Election’. They recognize that holding elections just once paves the way for development and prevents public funds from being wasted on a constant cycle of elections. The people have endorsed this approach."

BJP has emerged as the leading party in the Rajasthan local body polls, winning 3,945 wards, followed by the Congress with 3,438 and Independents with 2,161 seats. The BJP also secured victories in several Nagar Parishads, including Balotra, Banswara, Barmer, Bhiwadi, Chittorgarh, Chomu, Churu, Dungarpur, Jaisalmer, Kishangarh, Nimbahera, Phalodi, Pushkar, Rajsamand, Salumbar, Sawai Madhopur, Sri Ganganagar and Sujangarh.

Meanwhile, Congress has secured a majority in 10 Rajasthan Nagar Parishads — Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Lalsot, Neem Ka Thana, Pratapgarh, Shahpura (Bhilwara), Sikar, Sirohi and Tonk.

The party also emerged as the single-largest party in eight other Nagar Parishads — Dausa, Dholpur, Didwana, Gangapur City, Jalore, Khairthal, Kuchaman City and Shahpura (Jaipur).

-With ANI Inputs.

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