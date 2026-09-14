Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election by winning 45 wards, meanwhile, Congress slipped to third position, managed to secure 10 wards. The Independent candidates won 15 wards.
As per the updates from the EC, 63.84% voter turnout was recorded in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election. The municipal corporation went to polls in phase one on September 9, 2026. A total of 20,623 candidates contested the elections.
Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward-wise list of winning candidates
|Ward No
|Winning candidate
|Political Party
|1
|Yogesh Soni
|INC
|2
|Sampat Lal Gandharwa
|BJP
|3
|Rajendra Kumar Mehta
|BJP
|4
|Rahul Jat
|INC
|5
|Pinki Vishnoi
|BJP
|6
|Mahendra Singh
|BJP
|7
|Indu Tak
|Independent
|8
|Mithlesh Devi Chandel
|BJP
|9
|Jaswant Kanvar
|BJP
|10
|Santosh Kanvar
|Independent
|11
|Dinesh Kumar Suthar
|BJP
|12
|Shyama Devi
|Independent
|13
|Himanshu
|BJP
|14
|Nisar Mohammad
|Independent
|15
|Jagdish Singh
|BJP
|16
|Radheshyam Somani
|BJP
|17
|Rajendra Porwal
|BJP
|18
|Narendra Tivadi
|BJP
|19
|Shivraj Gurjar
|Independent
|20
|Niraj Chhipa
|BJP
|21
|Narayan Jat
|BJP
|22
|Sima Kanvar Ranavat
|BJP
|23
|Satyavir Singh Rathaud
|INC
|24
|Punam Athwal
|INC
|25
|Devendra Meghwanshi
|BJP
|26
|Shankar Lal Jat
|BJP
|27
|Shiv Prakash Ghavri
|INC
|28
|Bileshwar Dad
|BJP
|29
|Khushbu Gusai
|BJP
|30
|Mamta Baheti
|BJP
|31
|Saurabh Tanvar
|BJP
|32
|Hemraj Acharya
|BJP
|33
|Neha Joshi
|BJP
|34
|Abha Larha
|BJP
|35
|Uday Lal Mali
|Independent
|36
|Rajendra Kumar Jain
|BJP
|37
|Shalini Bairagi
|BJP
|38
|Mohini Mali
|BJP
|39
|Babu Lal Dungarwal
|Independent
|40
|Shabnam
|INC
|41
|Mamta Motiyani
|Independent
|42
|Ronak Hingar
|BJP
|43
|Banwari Lal Joshi
|BJP
|44
|Kishor Kumar Lakhwani
|BJP
|45
|Jitesh Kumar Chaplot
|Independent
|46
|Jayda Bano
|Independent
|47
|Mohammad Usman Pathan
|INC
|48
|Prem Devi Khoival
|BJP
|49
|Dipak Purohit
|INC
|50
|Mohammad Imran Rangrej
|Independent
|51
|Shrimti Manju Devi Nai
|Independent
|52
|Ramesh Chandra Khoival
|Independent
|53
|Ramesh Chandra Koli
|BJP
|54
|Narayan Gurjar
|BJP
|55
|Anil Kumar Didwaniya
|INC
|56
|Gopal Lal Kir
|Independent
|57
|Sanjna Khatik
|BJP
|58
|Subhash Soni
|BJP
|59
|Chanda Tripathi
|BJP
|60
|Suman Ojha
|BJP
|61
|Purnima Jain
|BJP
|62
|Gautam Sharma
|BJP
|63
|Surendra Singh Rathaur
|BJP
|64
|Jagdish Gurjar
|BJP
|65
|Lalita Suvalka
|Independent
|66
|Shilpa Mina
|BJP
|67
|Rajlakshmi Kanvar
|BJP
|68
|Radheshyam Gurjar
|INC
|69
|Kamlesh Suvalka
|Independent
|70
|Padmini Vishnoi
|BJP
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