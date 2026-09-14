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Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Written By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

BJP has clinched the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election by winning 45 wards, meanwhile, Congress slipped to third position, managed to secure 10 wards. Check winning candidates list.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check winning candidates list.
Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Check winning candidates list. Image Source : India TV
Bhilwara:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election by winning 45 wards, meanwhile, Congress slipped to third position, managed to secure 10 wards. The Independent candidates won 15 wards.  

As per the updates from the EC, 63.84% voter turnout was recorded in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election. The municipal corporation went to polls in phase one on September 9, 2026. A total of 20,623 candidates contested the elections. 

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward-wise list of winning candidates 

Ward No Winning candidate Political Party
1 Yogesh Soni INC
2 Sampat Lal Gandharwa BJP
3 Rajendra Kumar Mehta BJP
4 Rahul Jat INC
5 Pinki Vishnoi BJP
6 Mahendra Singh BJP
7 Indu Tak Independent 
8 Mithlesh Devi Chandel BJP
9 Jaswant Kanvar BJP
10 Santosh Kanvar Independent
11 Dinesh Kumar Suthar BJP
12 Shyama Devi Independent
13 Himanshu BJP
14 Nisar Mohammad Independent 
15 Jagdish Singh BJP
16 Radheshyam Somani BJP
17 Rajendra Porwal BJP
18 Narendra Tivadi BJP
19 Shivraj Gurjar Independent 
20 Niraj Chhipa BJP
21 Narayan Jat BJP
22 Sima Kanvar Ranavat BJP
23 Satyavir Singh Rathaud INC
24 Punam Athwal INC
25 Devendra Meghwanshi BJP
26 Shankar Lal Jat BJP
27 Shiv Prakash Ghavri INC
28 Bileshwar Dad BJP
29 Khushbu Gusai BJP
30 Mamta Baheti BJP
31 Saurabh Tanvar BJP
32 Hemraj Acharya BJP
33 Neha Joshi BJP
34 Abha Larha BJP
35 Uday Lal Mali Independent 
36 Rajendra Kumar Jain BJP
37 Shalini Bairagi BJP
38 Mohini Mali BJP
39 Babu Lal Dungarwal Independent 
40 Shabnam INC
41 Mamta Motiyani Independent 
42 Ronak Hingar BJP
43 Banwari Lal Joshi BJP
44 Kishor Kumar Lakhwani BJP
45 Jitesh Kumar Chaplot Independent 
46 Jayda Bano Independent 
47 Mohammad Usman Pathan INC
48 Prem Devi Khoival BJP
49 Dipak Purohit INC
50 Mohammad Imran Rangrej Independent 
51 Shrimti Manju Devi Nai Independent 
52 Ramesh Chandra Khoival Independent 
53 Ramesh Chandra Koli BJP
54 Narayan Gurjar BJP
55 Anil Kumar Didwaniya INC
56 Gopal Lal Kir Independent 
57 Sanjna Khatik BJP
58 Subhash Soni BJP
59 Chanda Tripathi BJP
60 Suman Ojha BJP
61 Purnima Jain BJP
62 Gautam Sharma BJP
63 Surendra Singh Rathaur BJP
64 Jagdish Gurjar BJP
65 Lalita Suvalka Independent 
66 Shilpa Mina BJP
67 Rajlakshmi Kanvar BJP
68 Radheshyam Gurjar INC
69 Kamlesh Suvalka Independent 
70 Padmini Vishnoi BJP

Also Read: 

Rajasthan Municipal Election Results LIVE: BJP wins Jaipur, Udaipur; Congress bags Ajmer, Bikaner  

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