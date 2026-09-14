Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Bhilwara:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election by winning 45 wards, meanwhile, Congress slipped to third position, managed to secure 10 wards. The Independent candidates won 15 wards.

As per the updates from the EC, 63.84% voter turnout was recorded in Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election. The municipal corporation went to polls in phase one on September 9, 2026. A total of 20,623 candidates contested the elections.

Bhilwara Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Ward-wise list of winning candidates

Ward No Winning candidate Political Party 1 Yogesh Soni INC 2 Sampat Lal Gandharwa BJP 3 Rajendra Kumar Mehta BJP 4 Rahul Jat INC 5 Pinki Vishnoi BJP 6 Mahendra Singh BJP 7 Indu Tak Independent 8 Mithlesh Devi Chandel BJP 9 Jaswant Kanvar BJP 10 Santosh Kanvar Independent 11 Dinesh Kumar Suthar BJP 12 Shyama Devi Independent 13 Himanshu BJP 14 Nisar Mohammad Independent 15 Jagdish Singh BJP 16 Radheshyam Somani BJP 17 Rajendra Porwal BJP 18 Narendra Tivadi BJP 19 Shivraj Gurjar Independent 20 Niraj Chhipa BJP 21 Narayan Jat BJP 22 Sima Kanvar Ranavat BJP 23 Satyavir Singh Rathaud INC 24 Punam Athwal INC 25 Devendra Meghwanshi BJP 26 Shankar Lal Jat BJP 27 Shiv Prakash Ghavri INC 28 Bileshwar Dad BJP 29 Khushbu Gusai BJP 30 Mamta Baheti BJP 31 Saurabh Tanvar BJP 32 Hemraj Acharya BJP 33 Neha Joshi BJP 34 Abha Larha BJP 35 Uday Lal Mali Independent 36 Rajendra Kumar Jain BJP 37 Shalini Bairagi BJP 38 Mohini Mali BJP 39 Babu Lal Dungarwal Independent 40 Shabnam INC 41 Mamta Motiyani Independent 42 Ronak Hingar BJP 43 Banwari Lal Joshi BJP 44 Kishor Kumar Lakhwani BJP 45 Jitesh Kumar Chaplot Independent 46 Jayda Bano Independent 47 Mohammad Usman Pathan INC 48 Prem Devi Khoival BJP 49 Dipak Purohit INC 50 Mohammad Imran Rangrej Independent 51 Shrimti Manju Devi Nai Independent 52 Ramesh Chandra Khoival Independent 53 Ramesh Chandra Koli BJP 54 Narayan Gurjar BJP 55 Anil Kumar Didwaniya INC 56 Gopal Lal Kir Independent 57 Sanjna Khatik BJP 58 Subhash Soni BJP 59 Chanda Tripathi BJP 60 Suman Ojha BJP 61 Purnima Jain BJP 62 Gautam Sharma BJP 63 Surendra Singh Rathaur BJP 64 Jagdish Gurjar BJP 65 Lalita Suvalka Independent 66 Shilpa Mina BJP 67 Rajlakshmi Kanvar BJP 68 Radheshyam Gurjar INC 69 Kamlesh Suvalka Independent 70 Padmini Vishnoi BJP

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