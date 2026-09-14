Ajmer Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026: BJP leads with 9, check ward-wise winners

Ajmer:

The Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 are being declared ward-wise as counting continues across the city's 80 wards. Based on the results confirmed so far, the BJP has emerged with the highest number of wins, while the Congress has also secured several wards. Independent candidates have also registered victories.

Among the confirmed winners, BJP candidates have won 10 wards, while Congress has secured 5 wards. Two Independent candidates have also emerged victorious. The BJP winners include Vinod Didwania from Ward 1, Monika from Ward 4, Vivek Singh Rawat from Ward 7, Taruna Goyal from Ward 16, Baldeo Gohil from Ward 17, Rajesh Sharma from Ward 20, Sunil Singh from Ward 41, Udayveer Singh Rathore from Ward 63 and Nalini Sharma from Ward 67.

Congress has won Ward 2 through Kamal Bera, Ward 43 through Kajal Yadav, Ward 54 through Preeti Mahur, Ward 55 through Vinod Asnani and Ward 59 through Babita. Independent candidates Ajhar Khan from Ward 14 and Kailash Chand Komal from Ward 53 have also secured victories.

Ajmer Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Winner list

Ward Winner Party Reservation 1 Vinod Didwania BJP General 2 Kamal Bera Congress General 4 Monika BJP OBC (Woman) 7 Vivek Singh Rawat BJP General 14 Ajhar Khan Independent General 16 Taruna Goyal BJP General (Woman) 17 Baldeo Gohil BJP OBC 20 Rajesh Sharma BJP General 41 Sunil Singh BJP General 43 Kajal Yadav Congress SC (Woman) 53 Kailash Chand Komal Independent SC 54 Preeti Mahur Congress ST (Woman) 55 Vinod Asnani Congress General 59 Babita Congress General (Woman) 63 Udayveer Singh Rathore BJP OBC 65 Noratmal Gurjar Congress OBC 67 Nalini Sharma BJP General

The early results will be closely watched against the backdrop of the 2021 Ajmer Nagar Nigam election, when the BJP won 48 of the 80 wards, while Congress secured 18 seats. The RLP won one ward and Independents won 13.

As more ward-wise results are declared, the overall party tally and the likely balance of power in the Ajmer Municipal Corporation will become clearer.

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Rajasthan Urban Local Body Election Results LIVE: BJP leads Congress 7-1 in municipal corporations