Rajasthan local body polls 2026: BJP wins 78 wards to sweep Jaipur Municipal Corporation; Congress bags 52

Jaipur:

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, winning 78 of the 150 wards there, announced the State Election Commission (SEC) of Rajasthan on Monday. The results will boost the confidence of the saffron party ahead of the 2028 assembly elections in the state.

However, the Congress will not be that disappointed by the results, as it has registered victories on 52 wards, while independent candidates won 15 wards. Results of seven wards will be declared later, though, as counting of votes there is still underway.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has welcomed the results and expressed his gratitude to the voters for their support to the BJP in local body elections in Rajasthan. He also thanked the BJP karyakartas for dedicating their time and effort in securing party's victory.

Briefing the reporters in Jaipur, Sharma said people have endorsed the hard work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, and their vision of 'viksit Bharat' and 'viksit Rajasthan' in the past 2.5 years, asserting that the BJP has fulfilled 78 per cent of the pledges it made to the public.

CM confident of victory in Rajasthan panchayat elections

The chief minister said he is confident that the BJP will secure even a bigger victory in the upcoming panchayat elections in Rajasthan.

"The people also have faith in the ‘Urban Development Manifesto’ we presented for local bodies, which focuses on public welfare, development and the upliftment of the poor," he said, adding the BJP will fulfil the commitments made in this manifesto for the youth, women, the general public, and senior citizens.

"Regarding the ‘One State, One Election’ pledge we made, during the Congress tenure, local body elections and panchayat elections were held continuously over two years. The public has accepted the concept of ‘One State, One Election’," he added.

The local body elections in Rajasthan were held in two phases: September 9 and 11. The first phase saw polling being held on 162 urban local bodies that witnessed a voter turnout of 76.42 per cent. During the second phase, polling was held on the remaining 147 urban local bodies, recording a turnout of 70.68 per cent.

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