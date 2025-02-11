Manipur: Nine terrorists arrested by security forces in Imphal, Tengnoupal districts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Security forces have arrested nine terrorists from the Imphal West and Tengnoupal districts of Manipur, according to police reports on Tuesday. Two terrorists from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were arrested on Monday from the Rupmahal Tank area in Imphal West. The detained individuals were reportedly involved in extortion activities in the area.

In a separate operation, security forces apprehended two terrorists belonging to the banned outfits United National Liberation Front (Koireng) and PREPAK on Sunday. The militants were arrested near boundary pillar 85 in Tengnoupal district.

Furthermore, security forces arrested five members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on Sunday from the El Minou Ridgeline area in the Tengnoupal district. These terrorists were part of the KCP (Taibangamba) faction.

During the same operation, authorities seized a significant cache of weapons from the five terrorists, including one Light Machine Gun (LMG), one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two INSAS rifles, and an AK-47 rifle, along with 14 magazines, ammunition, and other materials.

In another incident on Sunday, police arrested a man in Churachandpur district's Kawnpui area for weapons trafficking. The suspect was found in possession of one Colt 7.65mm auto pistol, a 9mm country-made pistol, three magazines, 16 different types of ammunition, and additional articles.

The ongoing operations aim to curb the influence of banned insurgent groups in the region and ensure the safety and security of the people of Manipur. Police officials have emphasised their commitment to neutralising militant activities in the state.