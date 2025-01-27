Manipur Congress files petitions seeking disqualification of four NPP MLAs, here's why

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

The opposition Congress in Manipur filed disqualification petitions against four National People’s Party (NPP) MLAs for extending support to the BJP-led government, despite the party officially severing ties with the ruling front two months ago.

Manipur Congress vice-president Hareshwar Goshwami filed four different petitions against the MLAs at the Speaker's Tribunal of the state assembly, the petitioner's advocate N Bupenda Meitei told.

"My client has filed the petitions against four NPP legislators for extending support to the BJP-led government in the state. They had joined a meeting convened for the ruling MLAs by the chief minister," he said.

Meitei said the NPP MLAs attended the meeting, although the NPP national president had already withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in Manipur.

"Citing the Meghachandra case in the Supreme Court for deciding pending disqualification petitions within three months of the date of filing of such petitions, he (Goswami) expressed confidence that the Speaker would dispose of the disqualification pleas expeditiously," he said.

NPP on November 17 last year withdrew support to the BJP-led govt

The four MLAs in question are Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh, Thongam Shanti Singh, Irengbam Nalini Devi and Janghemlung Panmei. The NPP had on November 17 last year withdrawn support to the BJP-led government in violence-hit Manipur, claiming that the N Biren Singh dispensation "completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy" in the northeastern state.

The NPP had seven MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, and the withdrawal of support did not affect the stability of the government, as the BJP enjoyed absolute majority in the House with 32 legislators.

MLA N Kayisii, NPP Manipur president, died on January 18 after prolonged illness, leaving six party MLAs in the House at present.

(With PTI inputs)