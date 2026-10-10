Dhruv Rathee, YouTuber and content creator, detained in Gurugram ahead of CJP's Delhi protest

New Delhi:

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was reportedly detained by Delhi Police from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 at around 8 am on Saturday, ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) planned protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Delhi Police personnel reportedly entered Rathee's residence at 7:48 am after his mother opened the door. Around 50 police personnel had gathered outside the residence late Friday night, according to reports. Rathee was taken into custody from his family's residence in Central Park Vihar, Sector 56, Gurugram, ahead of the proposed demonstration in the national capital.

Rathee had arrived in India to reportedly take part in CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detention came a day after Rathee accused the Centre of placing Delhi under an "almost lockdown" ahead of the CJP protest, which is aimed at demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video shared on Instagram and X on Friday, Rathee questioned the extensive security arrangements and transport restrictions imposed in the national capital ahead of the demonstration. The measures reportedly included the closure of several metro stations, train cancellations and a temporary suspension of mobile internet services in parts of central Delhi.

"How are you, friends? I have arrived in Delhi. And I saw what arrangements our Prime Minister has made here. More than 50 metro stations have been shut down," Rathee said in the video.

"Trains have been shut down. Buses have been cancelled. And they are almost putting Delhi on lockdown because of our protests," he added.

Rathee also questioned the need for such extensive restrictions, pointing to claims by social media accounts associated with the BJP that the protest would attract only a small crowd.

The CJP had called for a large mobilisation at Jantar Mantar despite Delhi Police denying permission for the demonstration. Authorities cited law-and-order concerns and the potential inconvenience to the public as reasons for refusing permission.

Security has been significantly tightened across Delhi ahead of the protest, with police and paramilitary personnel deployed at key locations, enhanced surveillance measures and restrictions intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

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