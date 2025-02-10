Assam Police registers FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, others over 'vulgar' discussion on YouTube show

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina

Ranveer Allahbadia controversy: Assam Police has registered an FIR case against Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina and other for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled 'India's Got Latent'.

Guwahati Crime Branch has registered a case under sections 79, 95, 294 and 296 of BNS read with Section 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Himanta Biswa Sarma informed in X post

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave this information in an X post. He said, "Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely 1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani, 2. Shri Jaspreet Singh, 3. Shri Apoorva Makhija, 4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia, 5. Shri Samay Raina and others for promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion in a show titled ' India's Got Latent' other influencers over 'vulgar' discussion on YouTube show"

NHRC takes action

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Monday wrote a letter to Mira Chatt, Head Public Policy at YouTube, urging to remove the video related to "India's Got Latent" show, where social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia made controversial remarks, sparking outrage across the internet.

"In view of the foregoing, you are hereby directed to take urgent action to remove the concerned episode/videos from YouTube. Prior to the removal of such content, you are also required to submit details of the channel and the specific videos to the concerned police authorities where the FIR has been registered, for further necessary action," the letter read.

"An Action Taken Report in this regard shall be furnished to the Commission within three (10) days from the date of issue of this letter," Kanoongo, who is also the former National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, said in the letter.

Ranveer Allahbadia apologises

Ranveer Allahabadia, shared a video on X and has apologised for the obscene joke that was made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. On Monday, the 31-year-old shared a video and said that the joke that got him trolled on social media was a lapse of judgement. It is significant to note that this apology has come after a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show. Not only Allahbadia but social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and comedian Samay Raina were also booked for the same offence.

What is the whole matter?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid along with show host, Samay Raina.

Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to act. While one user bemoaned the deteriorating standards of humour, another cautioned that such content might have a detrimental effect on young listeners.

