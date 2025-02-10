Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina for using abusive language

Follow us on Image Source : X A Complaint has been filed against Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Makhija and Samay Raina on Monday

A complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and comedian Samay Raina on Monday. This complaint has also been filed against the organisers of the show India's Got Latent, where all three feature in the last episode. The complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show. Strict action has been demanded against all the accused in the complaint letter.

Ranveer Allahabadia was trolled for his inappropriate question

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. For the unversed, the latest episode of India's Got Latent featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid along with show host, Samay Raina.

Supriya Shrinate blasted at Ranveer

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also reacted to the controversy and expressed concern over the loud applause for the inappropriate comment. "This isn’t creative. It’s a pervert. And we can’t normalize perverse behaviour as cool," she wrote on X while calling such comedy a worrying trend.

Moreover, social media users urged Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister of information and broadcasting, to act. While one user bemoaned the deteriorating standards of humour, another cautioned that such content might have a detrimental effect on young listeners.

