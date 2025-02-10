The Waking of a Nation: Makers of Neerja bring Taaruk Raina starrer based on Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB The Waking of a Nation is based Jallianwala Bagh massacre

The Waking of a Nation, an upcoming series based on Amritsar's Jallianwala Bagh massacre was in the news for a long time. The series was in production for a long time but now the makers of Neerja, Aarya and Dhamaka are all set to release the series on SonyLIV. The teaser of The Waking of a Nation was released on Monday and it looks nothing less than spectacular.

The Waking of a Nation teaser is out now

The Waking of a Nation teaser begins with General Dyer ordering to shoot people at the Jallianwala Bagh, in Punjab's Amritsar. Later Mismatched actor Taaruk Raina is seen in the role of an Indian lawyer who tries to uncover the conspiracy that led to the massacre. Moreover, even the caption of the teaser suggests the same, 'You know about the massacre, but you don’t know about the conspiracy.' The Waking of a Nation teaser looks gripping and intense.

Watch the teaser here:

About the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Around 1,500 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919, in Amritsar, Punjab (now in Punjab state), India, when British troops opened fire on a sizable gathering of unarmed Indians in an open area known as the Jallianwala Bagh. The massacre marked a watershed in India's modern history by permanently scarring Indo-British ties.

The Waking of a Nation cast, makers and release date

The Waking of a Nation is made by the director of Sonam Kapoor starrer Neerja, Ram Madhvani. The ace filmmaker has also made Emmy nominated series Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen and the critically acclaimed film Dhamaka, featuring Kartik Aaryan. The 6-episode series features Nikita Dutta and Taaruk Raina in lead roles. The series will be released exclusively on SonyLIV on March 7. It is significant to note that SonyLIV also released a critically acclaimed series based on India's freedom struggle a few months back. Titled Freedom At Midnight, the series earned huge praise for its realistic portrayal.

