Made In India- A Titan Story: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah bring forth story of India's largest consumer brand

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Made In India- A Titan Story will release soon on MX Player

With the exploration of OTT, several stories have gotten their chance to be told. One such story will now be seen on MX player. Being India's one of the most popular consumer brands, Titan has served its role in the history of time. Lead by Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh, the six-episode series, In Made in India - A Titan Story, revolves around industrialist Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata and Xerces Desai, who was the first managing director of Titan Company and played a key role in its founding.

Made in India - A Titan Story is set in the 1980s

Set in the 1980s, the series shows how these two men worked together during tough times and built an empire with their revolutionary products. The web series is inspired by Vinay Kamath's bestselling book, Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand. It showcases how the consumer watchmaking brand overcame initial challenges to achieve entrepreneurial success.

Made in India - A Titan Story

The trailer of Made in India - A Titan Story was released a few days ago, adding to the excitement around its premiere. Watch it here now:

Makers and cast

Written by Karan Vyas, the film's screenplay depicts important moments in Indian watchmaking history, including the world's thinnest watch and Titan's rise to fame. The series is directed by Robbie Grewal and produced by Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series Films. Where Jim will play the role of Xerxes Desai, Shah will be seen in the role of JRD Tata. Apart from them, the show also features Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth and Lakshvir Saran. The release date of Made in India - A Titan Story has not been announced yet.

Also Read: Paatal Lok to Three Of Us, 7 movies-series that define Jaideep Ahlawat's acting range | Birthday Special