Paatal Lok to Three Of Us, 7 movies-series that define Jaideep Ahlawat's acting range | Birthday Special

Acting is in the blood of some and the fate of others. Some become actors by following in the footsteps of their parents, while fate pulls some into the glamour world. Jaideep Ahlawat's childhood dream was to serve in the Indian Army, but this dream was not fulfilled and the actor came into films. Today he is counted among the best actors of Hindi cinema. Be it on the silver screen or the OTT platform, Jaideep has won the hearts of the audience with his quirky characters. Let us tell you about the best performances of the actor who turned 45 today.

Paatal Lok

Police officer Hathiram Chaudhary leaves no stone unturned to risk his life to solve the case. Jaideep Ahlawat brought life to the character of the courageous police officer. Both the first and second seasons of Paatal Lok, one of the most-watched web series, were hits and Jaideep won hearts with his fierce avatar in a Haryanvi accent.

OTT- Amazon Prime Video

Three of Us

Three of Us is also one of the best films of Jaideep Ahlawat. The story of the film is about Shailja (Shefali Shah), who is suffering from dementia, who tries to relive the memories of her childhood love Pradeep Kamat played by. Ahlawat.

OTT- Netflix

Jaane Jaan

Last year, Jaideep Ahlawat made a mark in the role of a teacher. Vijay Varma was also in the lead role in the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer film. The story of the film revolves around solving a murder theory. To save his love, Maya, a teacher makes himself the accused.

OTT- Netflix

Commando- A One Man Army

Jaideep became famous by playing the villain in the hit film Commando released in 2013. His performance was highly appreciated. Vidyut Jamwal was in the lead role in Dilip Ghosh's film.

OTT- Amazon Prime Video

An Action Hero

Jaideep as Bhora in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer An Action Hero is a treat to watch. Not only does he bring out the best in other supporting actors but just the sheer portrayal of a Jaat MP, who sees the world just as white and black is amazing. His comic timing and facial expression in this film are top-notch.

OTT- Netflix

Maharaj

Jaideep Ahlawat once again won the hearts of the people with his villainy in Maharaj, released on the OTT platform last year. By becoming a Maharaj, he overshadowed Aamir Khan's beloved son Junaid Khan and impressed everyone with this grey-shaded character.

OTT- Netflix

Gangs of Wasseypur

Jaideep played the character of Shahid in the Anurag Kashyap-directed Gangs of Wasseypur. This film helped him get recognition in Bollywood. It also starred stars like Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Despite having a small role, the actor made his performance count.

OTT- Amazon Prime Video

