YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for obscene joke on India's Got Latent, says comedy is not his forte

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Ranveer Allahbadia apologises for India's Got Latent joke

Ranveer Allahabadia, the YouTuber known for his YT channel Bear Biceps shared a video on X and has apologised for the obscene joke that was made on Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. On Monday, the 31-year-old shared a video and said that the joke that got him trolled on social media was a lapse of judgement. It is significant to note that this apology has come after a complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and Maharashtra Women's Commission for allegedly using abusive language on the show. Not only Allahbadia but social media influencer Apoorva Makhija and comedian Samay Raina were also booked for the same offence.

What did Ranveer say in the video?

Ranveer posted a long apology video on X. In the video, he said, "My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was also not funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously! This is not how I wish to use it. I am not going to give any context or justification or reasoning behind whatever happened, I am just here for this apology. I personally had a lapse of judgement, it wasn't cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages and I don't want to take the responsibility of being the person who takes, that responsibility lightly. Families are the last things that I want to disrespect. Need to use this platform better, that has been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I have also asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive portions and all I can say in the end is that I am sorry. I hope you can forgive me as a human being."

Watch the video here:

What is the whole matter?

During the latest episode, Ranveer Allahbadia posed an inappropriate question to a contestant, sparking controversy on social media. The YouTuber was trolled on X for his inappropriate line of questioning. The latest episode of India's Got Latent featured content creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija, known as The Rebel Kid along with show host, Samay Raina.

Also Read: Complaint filed against Ranveer Allahabadia, Apoorva Makhija, Samay Raina for using abusive language