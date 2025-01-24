Assam government to transform 252 state-run schools for over Rs 1,800 crore

Follow us on Image Source : X Assam government to transform schools

In line with the budget announcements last year, the Assam government is upgrading infrastructure of 252 state run schools. Director of Secondary Education, Mamata Hojai said government is upgrading the infrastructure of these schools as part of a project under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). These 252 government vernacular schools have been selected from each of the 126 assembly constituencies as per budget announcements last year.

Some of the prominent schools covered under this scheme include the Patacharkuchi Vidyapith in Bajali, Earle HS School in Cachar, Graham Bazar Girls' High School in Dibrugarh, Maibong Sr Secondary School in Dima Hasao, Devicharan Barua Girls' High School in Jorhat, Natun Fatasil Town High School in Guwahati and Nalbari Girls' High School.

Construction of each school will be 7-8 crore

Hojai shared details on infrastructure upgrade and said the work in most of the schools has already commenced. "We are upgrading the infrastructure of these schools as part of a project under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). The selection of the schools is done according to suggestions of the respective MLAs," she said. She further shared details on expenditure and said, "The construction cost for each school will be Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore. The total outlay is of Rs 1,827 crore."

The construction is expected to finish by next year. In the 2024-25 budget, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog had announced an initiative to improve the infrastructure of government schools across the state.

"Our government would transform 322 schools in the state with a total outlay of Rs 2,369.86 crore," she had said while tabling the budget last year.

Hojai, however, declined to share details on whether these schools will remain as vernacular mediums or will upgrade to dual medium with the addition of English, after the revamp. "The government will take a decision in due course of time," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)