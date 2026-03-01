West Asia conflict dirupts flights: 84 Pune MBA students stranded in Dubai

New Delhi:

Post the airspace closure, a total of 84 MBA students from Pune’s Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) have been stranded in Dubai (UAE) due to escalating tensions in West Asia. The students had travelled to Dubai as part of their annual five-day international study tour, but unfortunately, due to the conflict and disruption of flights across the Middle East, their return to India has been delayed now until the air bases start operating normally.

Airspace closure disrupts return plans

According to institute officials, 40 students were scheduled to return to Pune on Saturday (February 28), while the remaining 44 were expected to board their flights on Sunday (March 1). But flight operations were affected after several countries in the region temporarily closed their airspace.

The closure came amid tensions following reports that the Supreme Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in an attack allegedly involving Israel and the United States, which was confirmed by Iranian state media. The development led to major flight disruptions across the Middle East, including in the United Arab Emirates as well.

Reports further mentioned that the air defence activity over Dubai, the UAE’s commercial capital, has been intensifying further due to concerns over regional security.

Students safe and moved to hotel

ISBS Dean Janardhan Pawar assured that all students are safe. “All are safe and have been moved to a hotel,” he said.

Indira Group of Institutes Chairperson Tarita Shankar further confirmed that all the students and accompanying staff members are secure and being closely monitored. The institute is maintaining constant communication with the group in Dubai.

Authorities coordinating for safe return of the ISBS students

The institute has reached out to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to facilitate the safe return of the Indian students.

Shankar stated, “We are coordinating with the concerned authorities and working to bring them back at the earliest.”

With flights across the Middle East facing cancellations and delays for a few days, airlines are expected to resume normal operations only after the regional situation stabilises.