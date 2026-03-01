Iran's revolutionary guard vows 'most intense offensive operation ever' after Khamenei's death.

Tehran:

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) escalated tensions on March 1 (Sunday), pledging to unleash "the most-intense offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic's armed forces" in retaliation for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. The stark warning targeted "Israel and American terrorist bases," signalling potential strikes across the region. As black flags rose over Mashhad's Imam Reza shrine, Iran's holiest Shiite pilgrimage site, mourners chanted in grief, blending sorrow with vows of vengeance against perceived foes.

Succession puzzle: Assembly of experts holds the key

Khamenei's sudden death thrusts Iran into uncharted theocratic transition, with the 88-member Assembly of Experts- Shiite clerics elected every eight years and vetted by the Guardian Council- tasked to name his successor. This body, which can theoretically oust a leader but never has, must act swiftly; recent vetting barred moderates like ex-President Hassan Rouhani. Until a new supreme leader emerges, a temporary council comprising President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary head Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei and a Guardian Council pick could assume duties, averting a power vacuum.

Contenders emerge: Mojtaba Khamenei in the spotlight

Behind closed doors, clerical power plays intensify, with Khamenei's son Mojtaba, a 56-year-old cleric lacking public office, emerging as a frontrunner after President Ebrahim Raisi's fatal 2024 helicopter crash dashed his prospects. A dynastic handoff risks backlash, evoking the Shah's fallen monarchy and clashing with revolutionary ideals. This marks only the second leadership change since Ayatollah Khomeini's 1989 death, amid echoes of last year's 12-day Israel-Iran war.

Supreme leader's vast powers pass to unknown heir

At the helm of Iran's Shiite theocracy, the supreme leader wields ultimate authority over state affairs, commands the military and IRGC- the US-designated terrorist group enriched under Khamenei and leading the "Axis of Resistance" against US-Israeli influence. With the Guard's economic empire and militant networks now mobilizing, the successor inherits a nation poised for conflict, where final decisions on war, nukes, and policy shape the Middle East's volatile future.