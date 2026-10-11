Nepal issues flood alert for Budhi Gandaki River, urges people to move to higher ground

Kathmandu:

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued a flood warning on Sunday, October 11, asking people to stay away from the Budhi Gandaki River as a large flood was expected from Chumanubri Rural Municipality-6.

The authority's Flood Forecasting Section issued the alert at 6:40 am, urging people to avoid approaching the river up to Trishuli Dobhan and remain in high places until the floodwaters pass. The warning asked people to exercise caution and stay away from areas along the river that could be affected by the rising water levels. The alert was shared by the authority on social media, warning residents and others in the area about the potential flood threat. People were advised not to go near the river until the situation improves.

Flood warning follows devastating August floods

The latest warning comes as Nepal continues to deal with the aftermath of catastrophic floods that struck the country on August 26. The disaster affected communities along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Several districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, were affected.

Nepal's authorities ended the main search and rescue operation on October 5 and shifted their focus towards rehabilitation. At least 1,455 people had been reported dead, while 5,285 remained missing following the August disaster. The floods also damaged homes, roads, bridges, farms and hydropower infrastructure, leaving affected communities facing a long recovery process.

The new warning along the Budhi Gandaki River has raised fresh concerns for people living in downstream areas. Local reporting said a large volume of muddy water was flowing downstream from the Gorkha district area, with residents and travellers advised to remain alert and avoid riverbanks.

4.1 magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on October 7

The flood alert also comes four days after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck western Nepal on October 7. According to Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake occurred at 9:37 pm local time, with its epicentre in Bajura district.

The earthquake and the Budhi Gandaki flood warning are separate events. There is no confirmed information establishing a direct connection between the two.

Nepal's mountainous terrain and exposure to heavy rainfall, landslides and sudden river surges make timely warnings particularly important for communities living near rivers. The latest advisory urges people in potentially affected areas to follow official instructions, avoid riverbanks and remain at higher elevations until authorities indicate that the danger has passed.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

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