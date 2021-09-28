US State Dept spokesman Ned Price tests COVID-19 positive after UNGA

Follow us on Image Source : AP State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a media briefing at the State Department in Washington

State Department spokesman Ned Price has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-quarantining for the next 10 days. Price, who is vaccinated, said he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday morning after returning from New York, where he attended the annual UN General Assembly meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week.

Price said his symptoms were relatively mild.

“After experiencing symptoms for the first time this morning, I tested positive for COVID-19 shortly thereafter, & will now quarantine for the next 10 days,” Price said in a tweet.

“I'm feeling under the weather but am grateful for the protection from severe illness offered by safe and effective vaccines.”

Jalina Porter, a deputy State Department spokesperson, said Blinken tested negative for COVID on Monday morning.

In New York, Price attended numerous events with Blinken, including meetings with foreign ministers and senior officials from more than 60 countries.

Blinken and Price were part of a large US delegation to the General Assembly that included dozens of senior diplomats.

There were no other reports of positive tests in the delegation.

Blinken is due to travel to Pittsburgh later this week for a US-EU trade and Technology conference and then next week to Europe, California and Mexico. There was no indication that either trip might be postponed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited New York last week where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.

