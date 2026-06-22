US approves USD 482.2 million support package for India's Apache helicopters, M777 howitzers

Washington:

The United States has formally notified a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to India involving sustainment support services and related equipment for its fleet of Apache attack helicopters and M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, with the package valued at an estimated USD 482.2 million.

The notification was issued by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which oversees the US Foreign Military Sales programme, and was published in the Federal Register on June 17.

On May 18, the Department of State informed the US Congress about the possible sales of services for Apache Helicopters and M777A2 ultra-light howitzers to India.

US Ambassador to India on defence deal

"The United States and India continue to work together daily! Our defence partnership is GROWING. Just today, we announced a USD 230 million sale for a sustainment package for India's M777A2 ultra-light howitzers is ready to be concluded," Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, said in a post on X.

"This proposed sale supports the national security objectives of the United States while ensuring India maintains a key capability for its national defence," the post read.

India inducted M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers

India inducted the M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers, procured from the US under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) route, to bolster its artillery capabilities, particularly in mountainous terrain.

The Indian Army also operates AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, regarded as among the world's most advanced combat helicopters, for precision strike and battlefield support missions.

As per the notification, India has requested long-term sustainment support for its M777A2 Ultra-Light Howitzers. "The following non-major defence equipment items will be included: ancillary items; spares; repair and return; training; technical assistance; field service representative; depot capability; and other related elements of logistics and programme support. The estimated total cost is USD 230 million," the notification said.

AH-64E Apache for India

In a separate notification, the US Department of Defense said India has requested a package of sustainment support services for its AH-64E Apache helicopters, including engineering, technical and logistics support from the US government and contractors, as well as technical publications, personnel training and related programme support. The estimated value of the Apache support package is USD 198.2 million.

The principal contractors for the Apache support services deal will be Boeing Company and Lockheed Martin, while BAE Systems, located in Cumbria, UK, will be the principal contractor for the M777 howitzer support programme.

According to the Department of Defense, the proposed sale is intended to support US foreign policy and national security objectives by further strengthening the strategic partnership between the US and India.

It will also help improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

The proposed sales will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats.

India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces, the Department of Defence said.

The proposed sales would not alter the basic military balance in the region and would have no adverse impact on US defence readiness, it said.

Also Read: 'If India is attacked and Modi is leader, we will help': Trump makes big promise to PM Modi at G7

Also Read: Whom does Trump admire the most as global leader? He takes 2 names including PM Modi