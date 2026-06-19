Whom does Trump admire the most as global leader? He takes 2 names including PM Modi

Evian:

US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in France named Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the global leaders he most admires the most, alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping during a discussion on leadership and international influence. However, Trump describing PM Modi as a ‘very tough cookie.’ In an interview with Axios conducted after the G7 Summit in France, Trump reflected on his relationships with world leaders and his view of global power dynamics.

Trump calls PM Modi 'a very tough cookie'

According to Axios, when he was asked which leaders he admired the most, Trump pointed to India and China. "Trump named China's Xi Jinping and India's Narendra Modi as the world leaders he most admires, praising Xi as 'all business' and Modi as 'a very tough cookie'," Axios reported.

The remarks from the US president add to a series of positive comments Trump has made about PM Modi in recent weeks and came shortly after the two leaders held their first in-person meeting in more than 16 months on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Trump’s admiration for PM Modi comes as India and the United States continue efforts to deepen bilateral engagement despite differences over tariffs, India’s energy purchases from Russia and immigration-related issues.

The Axios interview with Trump mainly focused on his assessment of leadership and influence following developments around the US-Iran peace framework. During this time, he also spoke about his interactions with global counterparts and declined to identify leaders he viewed as weak.

Trump expresses regret over Putin not being part of G7

He also expressed regret over Russian President Vladimir Putin not being part of the G7 and also referred to French President Emmanuel Macron hosting him for a state dinner at the Palace of Versailles during the summit.

The US President also highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to host a dinner for him at Versailles, describing the imperial setting as "my weakness". During the interview, Trump said he had discovered "no limits" to his power since the confrontation with Iran. A forthcoming book reveals he has entertained an even larger claim: that he may be the most powerful man in history.

During the Axios interview, Trump repeatedly assessed power in terms of submission and added that G7 leaders accepted his joke that "I'm the boss", and that Israel has "a lot of respect for me" and will "do as I say". He claimed, "If it weren't for me, Israel would not exist today."

Also Read:

Trump calls PM Modi 'most beautiful-looking man', says he appears 'like an angel' but...