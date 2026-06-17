'If India is attacked and Modi is leader, we will help': Trump makes big promise to PM Modi at G7 Summit

Evian:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday voiced strong support for India, saying the United States would come to the country's aid if it were attacked while Prime Minister Narendra Modi remained in office. The remarks came during the leaders' bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 52nd G7 Summit in France, marking their first one-on-one interaction since Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

'If India is attacked and Modi...': Trump

Calling attention to the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Washington, Trump praised India-US defence cooperation and reaffirmed America's commitment to supporting India during times of conflict.

On the defence relationship between India and the United States, Trump said, "I think it's a great relationship. I can tell you this: Without having a contract, we don't have a contract. You have to write contracts. But if they were attacked, we would be there to help them. We don't have a contract, but if they are attacked and he (PM Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help. If anybody attacks that man, we are going to be there. If there is another leader, I don't know about that, but if they are attacked and he is the leader, we are going to help."

The two leaders were seen shaking hands after the US President's act of friendship and support for PM Modi.

The meeting assumed added significance as it took place amid efforts by New Delhi and Washington to stabilise bilateral ties following differences over tariff policies, President Trump's claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict, stricter US immigration measures affecting Indians, and the recent deaths of three Indian nationals in US military strikes involving commercial vessels near Oman.

Speaking to reporters during the meeting, Trump described his interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "very good" and emphasised the strong and close relationship between India and the United States. "India and the US have a great relationship. We cannot be closer. Both he and I, and our nations. It really starts with the two of us. We cannot be any closer," he said.

I am a 'great friend' of India: Trump

Furthermore, the US President also recognised himself as a "great friend" of India, adding that the Indian Prime Minister is well respected in Washington. "As long as I am President, they (India) have a great friend in the White House. Everyone here loves India and they have tremendous respect for this (PM Narendra Modi) man," he said.

The two leaders met at the G7 Summit in France, their first in-person talks in 16+ months, a move past trade and geopolitical tensions and steadying the relationship between the two democracies. It started with a warm handshake at Tuesday's G7 outreach.

PM Modi is tough negotiator: Trump

Trump also lauded Prime Minister Modi's leadership and negotiating abilities, describing him as a "tough negotiator" in trade talks and praising his ability to firmly safeguard India's interests during bilateral discussions.

"He's a very tough negotiator... You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel. But actually, he's as tough as he is a killer... But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the USA. We had 'Howdy Modi' in Houston. The stadium was full... We'll be going to India sometime in the future," Trump added.

Also Read: Modi-Trump meet: 'As long as I am President, India has a great friend in White House,' says Trump

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