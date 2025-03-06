UK condemns security breach during Jaishankar's visit, calls it 'unacceptable' UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson condemned the security breach during EAM Jaishankar's visit to the European nation.

The United Kingdom on Thursday condemned the security breach by Khalistan extremists during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the country. In its response, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson condemned the incident that took place outside the Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister’s visit to the UK.

Here's what the spokesperson said

The spokesperson said, "While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten, or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable."

"The Metropolitan Police acted swiftly to address the situation, and we remain fully committed to ensuring the security of all our diplomatic visitors, in line with our international obligations," the spokesperson added.

MEA condemned the security breach

It came after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had called on the UK to "live up to their diplomatic obligations" after a man from a small group of protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans and waving separatist flags attempted to breach the security perimeter as Jaishankar left the Chatham House think tank in London on Wednesday evening.

It follows Jaishankar’s talks with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy at Chevening House over Tuesday and Wednesday, when both leaders covered the “entire gamut of bilateral ties,” including the relaunched Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, regional, and global issues.

INSIGHT UK, a community organisation, calls the breach 'shameful'

The protesters opposite the Royal Institute of International Affairs, commonly known as Chatham House, had been barricaded and monitored by a significant police presence outside the venue.

Officers rushed to restrain the man as he ran past the barricade in an attempt to block the path of the minister’s car.

“It is shameful that this attack comes when Dr S Jaishankar is on a UK tour and had just completed a successful meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy where they discussed bilateral ties,” said community organisation INSIGHT UK, posting footage of the incident on social media.

(With inputs from PTI)

