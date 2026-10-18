Milan protest over rising living costs turns violent, Giorgia Meloni condemns 'acts of violence'

Milan:

Rioters clashed with police, looted stores and set property on fire in central Milan on Saturday during a demonstration against wars and rising living costs. The violence led to the evacuation of Piazza del Duomo and a luxury shopping arcade, areas that would usually be crowded with shoppers.

The march began peacefully before masked protesters threw stones, paving blocks and other objects at riot police. They also set fire to barricades made from bar tables. Images from the aftermath showed a severely damaged Carabinieri vehicle, while police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Police officers injured, around 50 demonstrators detained

At least two police officers were injured, while around 50 demonstrators, including many minors, were detained, the LaPresse news agency reported. The violence disrupted activity in central Milan, with authorities moving to clear the affected areas as clashes escalated. The demonstration had initially focused on opposition to wars and rising living costs, but the situation deteriorated as some protesters turned violent.

Giorgia Meloni condemns violence during protests

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence in a social media post, while acknowledging the right to peaceful demonstration. "I have great respect for the thousands of people who today demonstrated peacefully," Meloni wrote, referring to the mobilisation called by the CGIL trade union, which also saw the participation of left-wing leaders.

She said participation was the foundation of a healthy democracy but stressed that violence during demonstrations could not be ignored. Referring to incidents in Milan, Turin and Bologna, Meloni said stones had been thrown at law enforcement officers in Milan, while the disorder in Bologna had led to the precautionary closure of a railway station.

"Demonstrating is a right. Setting our cities ablaze is not," she wrote. Meloni also urged opposition parties to unequivocally condemn acts of violence and call for peaceful demonstrations, adding that silence in the face of such incidents was unacceptable.

Milan mayor says violence cannot be justified

Milan's centre-left mayor, Giuseppe Sala, said the reasons behind the protests were understandable but condemned the violence and damage caused during the demonstration. "The violence against law enforcement and serious damage to the city are not justifiable," Sala said.

The unrest in Milan coincided with nationwide demonstrations in neighbouring France against rising living costs and other grievances.

(With inputs from AP)

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