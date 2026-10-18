France on edge as riots spread, 'record' 855 detained in Paris; Macron vows crackdown

As France continues to remain on the edge amid protests and riots that have spiralled across the country, the police have detained a record 855 people in Paris, said officials on Sunday. This, officials said, is a "record figure", with many believing that the "level of violence" has hit a level that France has never seen.

Despite a crackdown, the authorities have struggled in controlling the protests and the riots in the country. In Paris, France's capital, mass lootings are taking place, with looters smashing windows of shops as they face virtually; however, restaurants, hotels and residential buildings have been spared.

According to a report by AFP, the looters are using black hoodies to loot supermarkets, jewellery shops in Paris. The capital's mayor Emmanuel Gregoire has said the streets in Paris are "devastated" and "unacceptable" violence is taking place. But he said the situation in the capital is slowly returning to normal.

"After yesterday’s vandalism, Paris is getting back on its feet thanks to the extraordinary mobilisation of its staff," he said on X on Sunday. "Since 3 am, more than 1,000 sanitation workers have been deployed across the capital. That is three times the number deployed on a typical weekend. Their work is immense. Their dedication is exemplary. Thank you to everyone who takes care of Paris, even in the most difficult times."

'No place for violence'

France's President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the riots and vowed to punish the rioters, saying there is no place violence in republic. He has warned that the rioters will be prosecuted, while he expressed his gratitude to the security personnel for their efforts to bring the situation under control.

"There is no place for violence in our Republic. Those who have vandalised and attacked prefectures and businesses, and looted even our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," he said on X on late Saturday night.

"To the law enforcement forces, who uphold the right to protest, I express the nation's support. We will all stand united against those sowing chaos, who seek nothing but to bring down our institutions and prevent those peacefully expressing their demands from doing so," he added.

Violence in Lyon, Marseille and other cities

Meanwhile, violence has continued in other French cities, including Lyon, which is country's third largest city. As per a report by the Associated Press (AP), around 20,000 protesters joined a march after which a fire broke out inside a tourist office.

Similarly, the protesters damaged several shops and a municipal police station in Marseille. They also forced into the City Hall, which Marseille Mayor Benoît Payan descrived as "unacceptable".

Violence was also reported in Rennes, Toulouse, Montpellier, Grenoble and major cities, with protesters wearing fluorescent yellow vests that became a symbol of the 2018 rallies.

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