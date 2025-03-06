MEA reacts to security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit: 'Deplore misuse of democratic freedoms' The Ministry of External Affairs, in its official statement, condemned the security breach during S Jaishankar's UK visit. The MEA said, "We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday reacted to the security breach during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to the UK. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the "provocative activities," as he denounced the actions of a "small group of separatists and extremists" in the official statement. A group of pro-Khalistan separatists staged demonstrations outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was participating in a session titled ‘India’s rise and role in the world’ on Wednesday evening.

"We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," the MEA statement reads.

Jaishankar, while addressing the session on Wednesday, touched upon several topics of international significance. When asked about his thoughts on Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, Jaishankar said, "We see a president and an administration which, in our parlance, is moving towards multipolarity, and that is something that suits India."

On the specific issue of tariffs, the minister noted that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is currently in Washington to discuss a bilateral trade pact, following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump at the White House last month.

Earlier, Jaishankar called on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London to convey “warm greetings” from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jaishankar said bilateral cooperation and the UK’s perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict were among the topics covered during his meeting with the UK PM.